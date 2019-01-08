Northeast Florida seemingly poised to have more influence in state policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Northeast Florida seems poised to have more influence in state policy than ever before.

That can be seen in local lawmakers with powerful statewide positions, but also in the relationships between the governor’s office and City Hall in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be sitting on stage with Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis on Tuesday for the swearing-in ceremony -- an honor reserved for family, close friends and allies.

Curry also served as moderator for Monday's Bold Vision for a Brighter Future: Thought Leaders Luncheon, and told News4Jax that good things are ahead for Jacksonville.

"It’s tremendous with Sen. (Rob) Bradley ... (Rep. Travis) Cummings, (Rep.) Paul Renner -- lots of opportunities to get resources we need back in Jacksonville," Curry said. "I’m focused on public safety, on education, after-school programs, jobs programs and jobs. Our partnership with this governor and those leaders out of North Florida is going to reap dividends."

Curry said he buys in and believes in the bold, bright future for the state under the leadership of DeSantis.

Ahead of the inauguration of Florida's 46th governor, News4Jax also spoke with state Rep. Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

The Clay County lawmaker said that, beyond the new governor and first lady, he's excited about the changes in state leadership.

"Lt. Gov. (Jeanette) Nuñez, a colleague of mine in the House, (I'm) proud of her, as well. There's a lot of House members ... they're going to be part of the administration, including our county manager in Clay County, Stephanie Kopelousos, will be in the governor's office," Cummings said. "I'm excited. I think it does tell you no matter who the governor is, when the executive branch changes over every four years or eight years, you know, there's a lot of moving parts, a lot of agencies that need leadership. So I think that will continue to evolve, but I really like them seeing so far on the choices that Gov.-elect DeSantis has made."

He said he supported DeSantis early on and hopes for a smooth transition while learning on the job.

"He's obviously got to get comfortable in that role, which he's doing very well. But, you know, he's got his team that he's putting together. He's got to learn how. He's been a legislator on the federal level so he knows that side. He's obviously worked with the administration, with the president and the White House, but it'll be different, you know, as he tries to get a comfort level and ... working with the Legislature in the House and Senate," Cummings said. "I think he'll be similar in a lot of ways to Gov. (Rick) Scott and his ideologies. I think there'll be some differences too."

There are certainly differences between Scott and Florida’s new governor. But DeSantis said Monday and Tuesday are about celebrating with the people who run the state and serve the public.

