Political leaders unite praising death of ISIS leader

The world has spent the day reacting to the news that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.

That includes something we don't see much of in this day of divided politics: both sides of the political aisle praising the same thing.

The news was teased late Saturday night with a cryptic statement from President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter, "Something big has just happened."

Within hours, news organizations learned of a military raid in Syria that killed Baghdadi.

President Trump then spoke to the nation Sunday morning.

"Baghdadi's demise demonstrates America's relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders," Trump said.

Nancy Soderberg, a former United Nations Ambassador, said this is a positive for America despite it being in Syria, where the U.S. recently withdrew troops.

"The president has been rightly focused on trying to decapitate ISIS, and our armed forces deserve great credit, and the focus on this is clearly a win for the United States," she said. "With that said, the overarching policy in the region is one of betrayal of our allies."

The odd thing in this age of politics was seeing both sides supporting the same action.

Within hours of the president's statement, Democratic candidates for president were speaking out.

"I congratulate our special forces, our intelligence community, and all our brave military professionals," former Vice President Joe Biden said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also gave her approval.

"I am grateful for the skill and courage of our special operations and intelligence professionals," she said.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney points out their focus is on the military, not the president.

"They are going to be begrudging giving the president any credit," Mullaney said. "So they naturally and rightfully will praise the military and special operations and the intelligence community. But in the end, it's a presidential decision."

One issue that is becoming somewhat political is the fact that the administration did not inform congressional Democratic leaders about the raid.

That move goes against usual norms for operations of this magnitude. The administration is saying it did not alert Democratic leaders fearing there would be leaks to the news media that could jeopardize the operation.

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump and thank you to the brave service members who risked their lives to take down the world's most wanted terrorist. The death of al-Baghdadi marks a new chapter in the global fight against ISIS. Today is a great day for America! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/U25V3xxOxe — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) October 27, 2019

The U.S. operation which killed the founder & leader of #ISIS is a very significant achievement which ALL Americans should take pride in & the world should be grateful for.



It will not end ISIS but it is a major blow to its propaganda & recruitment efforts. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi's death is great news for the security of the US & our allies.



To our enemies, this is a reminder that there's nowhere you can go, there's nowhere you can hide. We wont stop until justice is served. Today the world is a little safer, a little kinder, a little more free. pic.twitter.com/S9cuNoWCaI — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 27, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump's strategy in Syria sends a message to terrorists: You can run but you cannot hide.



al-Baghdadi proves that. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) October 27, 2019

