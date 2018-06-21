Putnam, DeSantis quietly qualify for governor's race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - While some of their Democratic opponents have sought media attention when filing the needed paperwork, Republicans Adam Putnam and Ron DeSantis qualified without fanfare Thursday to run for governor.

Putnam, who is seeking to become governor after eight years as agriculture commissioner, was listed late Thursday afternoon on the state Division of Elections website as having qualified for the race.

His campaign later issued a news release.

“Washington is not going to solve our problems," Putnam said in the release. "I know Florida best, and I will always put Florida first.”

DeSantis, a congressman from Palm Coast, was listed early Thursday evening on the state website as having qualified.

Four major Democratic gubernatorial candidates --- Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessmen Jeff Greene and Philip Levine --- have qualified.

A fifth Democratic candidate, Orlando-area businessman Chris King, is expected to file his paperwork Friday morning.

The qualifying period for state and local races started Monday and will end at noon Friday.

News Service of Florida