Putnam selected in St. Johns County Young Republicans straw poll

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - While voters decide who will earn their vote in the Florida primary election, the St. Johns County Young Republicans held an event Monday night that included a straw poll.

A small, loud and happy group filled the Bruster's Real Ice Cream parlor in St. Augustine. Candidates running for local and state offices are attending events across the state as a final push to claim undecided voters.

Matt Caldwell, Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner, visited the ice cream parlor to earn last-minute votes.

"I think the way you win a race is to get out there and talk to the people," Caldwell said. "That's the way you want to run if you're going to run statewide. It means you've got to go statewide."

Christy Paul, with St. Johns County Young Republicans, explained what made Monday night's votes sweeter than other polls.

"We call it a straw poll because we give up straws and then they use the straws and put them in cups that are like ice cream sundae cups," Paul said. "That's how they vote."

These were the winners in the straw poll:

Adam Putnam (Governor)

Frank White (Attorney General)

Matt Caldwell (Agriculture Commissioner)

Michael waltz (U.S. Rep, Dist. 6)

Jermiah Blocker (St. Johns County Commission, Dist. 4)

Bill McClure (St. Augustine Commission, Seat 3 / Mayor)

Jill Pacetti (St. Augustine Commission, Seat 4)

Kelly Barrera (School Board District. 4)

