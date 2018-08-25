State Republican, Democratic parties top $7 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida raised $7.46 million from April 1 through Thursday, slightly more than the amount raised by its Democratic counterpart, according to newly filed finance reports.

The Florida Democratic Party pulled in $7.33 million during the period.

The GOP outspent Democrats during the period by a margin of $5.42 million to $3.3 million.

Both parties were aided by contributions from political committees linked to statewide candidates.

For example, the Democratic Party received nearly $1.52 million from All About Florida, a political committee linked to gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine.

Similarly, the GOP received $1.54 million from Florida Grown, a political committee tied to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam.

News Service of Florida