UNF poll: Curry outpacing Brosche in Jacksonville mayor's race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Republican incumbent Lenny Curry has a solid lead over three challengers in next month's mayoral election, with Anna Lopez Brosche a distant second, according to a poll released Wednesday morning by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab.

If his margin holds, Curry could win 50 percent of the vote in Jacksonville's March 19 election and win re-election without a runoff.

Among Democrats, 25 percent indicate they plan to vote for Curry, 25 percent for Brosche, 12 percent for Allen and 2 percent for Hill. Thirty-two percent of Democratic likely voters don’t know for whom they’ll cast their vote. Of Republican likely voters, 78 percent say they will vote for Curry, while only 4 percent indicate they’ll vote for Brosche, 4 percent for Hill and 1 percent for Allen. Among Republicans, 13 percent said they don’t know who they will vote for.

The poll also found that the biggest concern for Jacksonville voters is crime. Of likely voters, 62 percent said it will affect their pick in the upcoming election. The poll comes after a deadly weekend where six people were killed over a four-day span. The wave of violence is a major topic for those running in the upcoming election.

The next most important issue in the race is education, with 13 percent of voters saying it will impact their decision. Of likely voters who said education is the most important issue, 51 percent plan to vote for Curry and 14 percent plan to vote for Brosche.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?

“The election is upon us, absentee ballots have been mailed out and early voting begins in less than two weeks,” said Dr. Michael Binder, faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF. “It is very late in the game to dramatically change the narrative of these races.”

UNF also asked likely voters about many of the other races on the ballot next month, finding strong support for incumbent sheriff and other constitutional officers, but not necessarily enough to reach the 50% threshold to avoid the race going to a runoff in May. There's also a high level of uncertainty in the citywide City Council races where there is no incumbent.

