1 verdict, 2nd pending in trial of 2 accused of killing Jacksonville toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors and attorneys for Henry Hayes IV and Kquame Richardson made closing arguments Tuesday morning in their simultaneous trials on first-degree murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 22-month-old boy.

Testimony ended Monday after the prosecution presented the ballistics report and showed the gun it claims was used in the January 2016 shooting death of Aiden McClendon. The defense rested after calling only one witness.

Neither Hayes nor Richardson took the stand.

The jury for Hayes has reached a decision, but it will not be announced until the second jury reaches a verdict on Richardson. Closing arguments in that case ended by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The state spent more than an hour reviewing evidence against Richardson. The defense argued that the DNA test placing Richardson in the car was not conclusive and state can't prove the gun used was the gun that killed Aiden.

Police said since the beginning that Aiden was an innocent victim in a gang rivalry that spilled over in a spray of gunfire on the city's Eastside.

The 22-month-old boy was hit by several shots as he sat in a car with his mother and great-grandmother. He was still in his car seat, according to family members.

Aiden was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died. He was the only person wounded in the shooting.

Police have said the teens who opened fire that night from a passing car were targeting Aiden's 19-year-old cousin, who was a rival gang member. The cousin was standing in front of a nearby house, which was left riddled with bullets.

Just over a week after Aiden was gunned down, police pulled over Hayes, 16, while he was driving his father's car. They found a 9 mm gun in the car and took it as evidence.

Court documents show the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested the gun found in the suspect's car and determined it was the weapon that killed Aiden.

A week before his 17th birthday, Hayes was charged with murder, attempted murder and other gun charges in the drive-by shooting.

Richardson, who was 17 at the time of the drive-by, was also charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

Police said both Hayes and Richardson are members of the Problem Child Entertainment, or PCE, gang.

