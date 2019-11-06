Publix Chicken Tender Subs are on sale this week!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you thought Publix chicken tender subs couldn’t possibly get any better, think again.

For a limited time only, you can get a whole Publix chicken tender sub for just $6.99, meaning you can save up to $2 on your favorite sandwich.

The deal runs from Thursday, November 7 until Wednesday, November 13.

You can also order online to receive the deal.

*FUN FACT: You can also ask to get your tenders tossed in your favorite sauce*

