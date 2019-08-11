Questions rampant after death of Jeffrey Epstein

Outrage, questions and even conspiracy theories swirl over the reported suicide of Jeffrey Epstein. The multimillionaire and accused child sex trafficker was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell early this morning.

Everyone from the attorney general to Democratic presidential candidates are demanding answers because just weeks ago, Epstein was put on suicide watch.

Crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it's very hard to kill yourself when you get that designation.

"What the individual is doing, if they're sleeping, if they're pacing, seeing if they're exercising, whatever they're doing, they have to monitor that and make a record of it," Jefferson said. "So someone evidentially dropped the ball."

As the day went by, we learned Epstein was no longer on suicide watch at the time of his death and now officials are demanding answers as to how a man with connections to politicians, world leaders and celebrities could take his own life in a New York city jail. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that Epstein's death “raises serious questions” and “I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances."

Democratic presidential candidates are sounding off on the campaign trail.

"I'd like to see an investigation into how this was permitted to happen when he was incarcerated," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts. "The system broke down."

Beyond the demand for investigations, social media has been swirling all day, in part because not everyone is buying this was suicide. Many question whether this man who was connected to so many powerful people could have been a target.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has said Epstein's death does not end the investigation into his alleged crimes.

In a statement, the office wrote it is still seeking justice for the remaining victims.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has opened a state law enforcement investigation into a deal Epstein struck in 2008 for prostitution charges. That deal drew a lot of criticism because it allowed Epstein the ability to leave the jail to work six days a week.

