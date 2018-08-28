Report: Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to a high-security federal prison in Florida, according to TMZ.

Nassar was originally serving time at an Arizona prison before being sent to a facility in Oklahoma. Now, as TMZ reports, he’s being housed at USP Coleman II, a federal facility in Sumter County.

The high-security prison is located within the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex, which houses the minimum-security work camp where ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown is serving time.

Nassar, 55, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. That’s after more than 150 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse.

He previously received a 60-year prison sentence December 2017 following his convictions on a series of child pornography charges. His scheduled release for his original sentence is March 2069.

