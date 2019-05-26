Rhode Island House passes bill to create animal abuse registry

USAF photo/Airman 1st Class Tom Spangle

PROVIDENCE, Ri. - Rhode Island lawmakers have green lit a bill to create a statewide animal abuser registry.

According to the Providence Journal, anyone convicted of animal abuse will be required to submit their name, address, birthday, as well as a headshot to the Attorney General. That information will then be posted online for at least 15 years.

The bill passed by the House on Thursday also prohibits pet stores or shelters from selling to anyone on the registry, the Providence Journal reports. Those who do sell to someone on the registry face a fine of $1,000.

While several Florida counties have created animal abuse databases, a statewide law has never been passed. The state of Georgia has not created an animal abuse registry either.

