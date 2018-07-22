Rip currents, wind cause dangerous ocean conditions

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla - It's not just rip currents that can be dangerous when you're in the ocean, but also wind. Rough conditions on the waterways across Northeast Florida caused lifeguards at the beach and the Coast Guard to make at least four rescues Saturday alone.

Lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach said sometimes the ocean can look peaceful but storms and winds can sneak up on you quickly during the summer months.

Saturday crews rescued a group on a raft in Atlantic Beach who say the wind pulled them out.

Then near the South Mayport Jetties, the Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three men from an overturned boat.

After that, the Coast Guard rescued four boaters whose boat took on water just east of Mayport.

"Wind is a big factor in ocean conditions. (It's) one of the bigger issues if you're on a raft, a stand-up paddleboard, kayak, even just a regular surfboard. The west wind can blow you away from the shore," said Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Max Ervanian.

But he said there are ways to avoid getting into such a predicament.

"If you are on a raft or flotation device whatever enjoying the ocean, (and) you find yourself in a situation to where you can't come into shore, try to paddle in right before you think you're getting far. Never go 25 yards offshore, that's solely because that's the safety area," Ervanian said.

Lifeguards suggest that anytime you plan to get in the ocean, you ask them for the latest conditions on the water to stay prepared.

