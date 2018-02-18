Rural King issues a recall for electric blankets and throws

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rural King is recalling electric blankets and throws because they can overheat and catch fire possibly causing burn injuries.

They were sold nationwide from October 2017 to December 2017.

The 100% polyester blankets and throws were sold in cream and brown colors and in two sizes: 50 x 60 inches and 84 x 90 inches.

If you have them, stop using them and contact Rural King for a full refund.

