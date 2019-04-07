Severe thunderstorms, hail and rain wash out weekend events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Severe thunderstorms disrupted events across the First Coast Saturday afternoon. The Weather Authority tracked several rounds of isolated thunderstorms that produced large size hail, heavy rain, gusty winds in excess of 40 mph and frequent lightning near the I-95 corridor in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

In Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp were forced to suspend its baseball against the Jackson Generals around 6:50 p.m. According to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp media officials, the Generals were ahead 1-0 in the top of inning at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville before the game was called off.

The game will resume at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday with Sunday's scheduled contest to be played as a seven-inning affair immediately. Fans can exchange regular individual tickets for Saturday's game at the Jumbo Shrimp box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season home game.

Meanwhile, at Jacksonville Beach - Springing the Blues music festival shutdown early to show a generous amount of concern for the safety of their vendors and guests. Event officials say they expect to resume the festival tomorrow for it's final day of concerts and attractions.

Officials at the Clay County Fair addressed traffic concerns in a social media post around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The weather may have been a source of discomfort in an already challenging traffic situation at the fairgrounds. The post on Facebook reminded visitors there are 3 entrances to the fair grounds. The Clay County Fair closes daily at 11 p.m. and on Sunday's at 9 p.m.

