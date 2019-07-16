Sheriff's budget proposal to address Clay County deputy shortfall

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels will present his proposed budget to the County Board of Commissioners at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Daniels said his department is short roughly 47 deputies, and he would like to get the agency fully staffed to handle a growing county.

Tina McCarty-Boike, who lives in the Tanglewood neighborhood in southern Orange Park, pointed to two recent shootings in her community, including one involving a deputy in May.

"You don’t see them out here very often until something happens," McCarty-Boike said of law enforcement.

She expressed concern over the shortage of deputies and said the department needs to be funded to fill those positions.

"That’s not good," she said. "Down so many -- that’s not good."

In other neighborhoods, residents have expressed concern over the large amount of growth and whether law enforcement can keep up with the changes.

"You’re building a lot of houses. Now you’ve got the new toll road coming through here," Lake Asbury resident Kevin McCarthy said. "Their response times are definitely up, you know, when you read (news) stories."

The I-TEAM investigated the increase in response times in February, noting that deputies, on average, were taking two minutes longer to arrive at an emergency call.

The new School Board Police Department could also affect how much money is allocated for the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Before this school year, school resource officers were Sheriff's Office deputies. But this spring, the School Board authorized the formation of the district's own police force.

Until the sheriff's budget has been presented, it's unclear how the loss of those SROs will impact the needs he's listing in his proposal.

The budget will not be approved immediately. Tuesday's meeting is just the first time the sheriff will detail his budget proposal to the County Commission.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.