Protect yourself from ATM skimmers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putman County Sheriff Gator DeLoach will release new information on a more than two-month long investigation into a Romanian Skimming ring.

Investigators say it has affected more than 80 people in Putnam County and more than 300 others in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

JSO arrested Elena Matei, 35 and her 18-year-old nephew at their home in Mandarin last week. They’re both charged in connection with the skimming ring.

READ MORE: Police say family members used ATM skimmers to prey on hundreds

The two, investigators said, were caught on surveillance video installing skimmers at bank ATMs in Jacksonville, Putnam County, Clay County, Alachua County, Taylor County and Georgia. Authorities have not yet said how much money was fraudulently taken from the banks but Capital City Bank, where five of the skimmers were found, reported a loss of more than $46,000. SunTrust reported a loss of more than $6,000.

Sheriff DeLoach's press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Board of County Commissioners meeting room at 2509 Crill Avenue.

Protect yourself from an ATM Skimmer

According to Alive Credit Union, skimmers are usually composed of two sections. The first attaches to the card slot, usually covering it completely. The second is a camera, which can be very close to the card slot or some distance away, at the top of the ATM. The card reader records the electronic data from your ATM card, which the thief can use to make an exact copy of it. The camera is there to record your PIN.

The following tips from Alive Credit Union could help to save you from an ATM skimmer:

Trust your instincts: If anything looks out of place on an ATM, don't use it. If you see a wire poking out, or the plastic on the card reader doesn't quite match, or there appears to be some unusual wear and tear around the card slot, walk away.

Guard your PIN carefully: As most skimmers require two pieces of information from you, the PIN is something you can at least stop them from getting. You may seem a little paranoid to anyone waiting in line behind you, but who cares? Just cover your actions by cupping one hand over the numbers as your other hand enters them. It's rudimentary but it works.

Take advantage of the debit card "cash back" feature: A grocery or convenience store will give you cash back if you pay for your purchase with a debit card. Simply hit the amount of cash you need. It's free, and it's safer.

Become a creature of habit and use the same ATM each time: This won't protect you from encountering a skimmer, but you're much more likely to notice something fishy if you are familiar with the machine.

Look for ATMs with video surveillance: These machines have extra security and this additional level of protection deters thieves from installing the skimming devices.

Finally, if you do suspect something, let the local branch, gas station, or store know It may be a false alarm, but you could prevent someone being ripped off who isn't as vigilant as you are.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.