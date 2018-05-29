So-called 'sugar daddy' bounces check to St. Augustine teen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine teen’s bank account was overdrawn by $1,600 after she accepted a bogus check from her supposed sugar daddy, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 18-year-old came forward May 24, saying she believed she was given a fraudulent check by a man she met through a “sugar daddy app,” according to an incident report.

The teen said she and the man, who goes by the name Paul Siek, had an arrangement in place for some time. In exchange for her company, he would send her $2,000 checks.

She said Siek, who portrayed himself as a 41-year-old Texas man, routinely overpaid. In those cases, she said, he would ask her to return the difference on iTunes gift cards.

Recently, the victim told deputies, she received a check for $2,000.55. She said she was told to keep $500 and send the rest back on gift cards.

Things seemed fine at first. But then she learned her bank account was frozen because it was overdrawn by $1,600. So she took another glance at the check.

Upon closer inspection, she saw Siek’s name was listed in the memo line, but the check carried a second man’s name and a third man’s signature.

Attempts by deputies to locate the men whose names were listed on the check were not successful.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.