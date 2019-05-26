Soldier braves storm to place flag at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

WASHINGTON - Rain or shine, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is guarded by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year -- and Friday was no exception.

"Torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America's most hallowed grounds. Visitors ran for cover," the 3rd US Infantry Regiment said in a Facebook post. "With only a few watching with cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand...He knelt and placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns."

According to the Facebook post, U.S. Army Sgt. Maryam Treece captured these photos of that soldier.

Out of respect for the unknown soldiers, Tomb Sentinels don't identify themselves, public affairs director for the regimen, Maj. Stephen Von Jett, told CNN.

