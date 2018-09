JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is dead after they were hit by a car Wednesday night in Mandarin, sources told News4Jax.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Venture Place just after 8:30 p.m.

Traffic at the intersection heading northbound on San Jose Boulevard is currently blocked while officers investigate.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

