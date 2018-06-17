Special workout held to honor U.S. airman killed

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Locals at a Jacksonville Beach fitness center honored an American hero the best way they know how.

On Saturday, cross-fitters who knew Master Sgt. William Posche did a special workout in his honor, in hopes of raising money for the two children he left behind.

Posche was one of seven U.S. airmen killed when their helicopter crashed in Iraq in March.

The locals did 51 reps of each workout for the Jolly 51 that went down carrying their friend, Posche. He was a lifeguard and graduate of Fletcher High before joining the military.

His friends came together to sweat for his honor.

"How hard was this workout today?" News4Jax reporter Ashley Spicer asked.

"I'm not allowed to complain. That was not warranted. That was part of the deal. He never complained," said Cherry Perez, Posche's friend. "He always pushed everybody, including his kids, to be the best person. Any time we did a workout with him, he'd make fun of us and asked for two more."

Perez finished the workout for Posche and said his impact on the community will never be forgotten.

"Everyone is better for knowing him and we all push each other more now because he's not around. Since he's not going to push us, we are all pushing each other for him," Perez said.

Many said Posche was a hero and a true friend.

"I love Bill with all my heart. I worked with them for many years and he's a man I truly love. The group that's out here today honoring Bill is just awesome," said Matt Roche, Posche's friend. "The workout was very difficult. It was brutal. But it was absolutely what Bill would've wanted. It was awesome."

Jelisse Marrero organized the HERO WOD workout. It cost $20 to work out and $30 for a T-shirt, and all the money goes to Posche's kids.

"He clearly has a huge impact on our community because all these people are out here supporting us and raising money for his children," Marrero said.

Marrero said they plan to make this an annual workout and continue to give that money to his children.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.