Spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, win $600

SAN ANTONIO - The Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge is back!

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is searching for six coffin dwellers who will spend 30 hours in a "slightly used" coffin.

Those chosen to participate will have to survive the challenge from 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5.

The winner will walk away with $600 cash, two 2020 Gold Combo Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize package, including two VIP Haunted House passes.

Requirements:

Must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID

Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being

Must sign a waiver at check-in

Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still

Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blanket.

Participants may be exposed to: fog, dramatic lighting, and flash photography. We reserve the right to alter any rules and conditions at any time.

