Spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, win $600

Could you spend 30 hours in a coffin?

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge is back!

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is searching for six coffin dwellers who will spend 30 hours in a "slightly used" coffin. 

Those chosen to participate will have to survive the challenge from 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5.

The  winner will walk away with $600 cash, two 2020 Gold Combo Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize package, including two VIP Haunted House passes.   

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID
  • Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being
  • Must sign a waiver at check-in
  • Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still
  • Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blanket.

Participants may be exposed to: fog, dramatic lighting, and flash photography. We reserve the right to alter any rules and conditions at any time. 

Click here for more information. 

