St. Augustine fish camp discovers messages in bottle

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After messages in a bottle were found in St. Augustine, a nearby fish camp is now trying to find the families who wrote them.

Hand-written messages from 2013 were found during a marsh cleanup with the North Florida Coastal Caretakers near Genung’s Fish Camp on Sunday. It was picked up south of State Road 206 on the shoreline of the Matanzas State Forest.

"It was in the wrack line along with a bunch of other trash that was deposited with the receding storm surge from the last hurricane," Genung's Fish Camp told News4Jax.

Genung's posted the discovery on Facebook, and the post has since been shared over 250 times.

The message read: "We found a bunch of messages in a bottle today and would like to find the family/families that sent it out March 27, 2013 in St. Augustine. Please share."

The messages appear to be from the "Lulsdorf / Lopez / McDonald clan."

We have reached out to the fish camp for more information about where exactly the bottle was found, but have not heard back.

If you recognize the names of those who wrote the messages, let them know they have been found!

