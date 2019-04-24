State Attorney's Office releases 2nd annual report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From the number of felony cases to drugs off the streets, the State Attorney's Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit offered a glimpse into its efforts to keep Northeast Florida safe with its second annual report, released Wednesday.

The 40-page report outlines the steps the office is taking to combat gangs and violent crime and details crime-reduction initiatives underway.

One of those is the Crime Gun Intelligence Center that is being constructed and will open in the Spring of 2019.

The center will house members of the State Attorney's Office and partnering agencies committed to solving crimes involving firearms.

The report also highlights the arrest of 46 members of the Rollin 20 gang in an operation that also took 30 firearms -- and hundreds of grams of drugs -- off the streets.

The report also lays out how the office has used its KEYS 2 drive initiative to save taxpayers millions of dollars.

To read the full report, go to sao4th.com/annual-report-2018.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.