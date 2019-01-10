State Rep. Kimberly Daniels reaches settlement on ethics complaint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kimberly Daniels, a state representative and former Jacksonville City Council member, has reached a settlement with the Florida Commission on Ethics, over a complaint that was filed against her.

The complaint, filed last February, alleged that Daniels didn’t disclose properties that she owns, and mortgages that she owes, on her financial disclosure forms in 2012, 2013 and 2014 while she was the City Council member for at-large seat 1.

Following a preliminary investigation, an advocate for the commission found that there were properties and time-shares that should have been listed as assets on Daniels' financial disclosures, as well as loans that should have been listed as liabilities.

The joint stipulation recommends that the commission enter a final order finding that Daniels violated state law regarding financial disclosure, and refer the ethics matter to the speaker of the Florida House for further action.

The ethics commission is scheduled to take up the settlement on Jan. 25th.

According to the investigative report, the same allegations were previously made in a complaint filed in May 2015 by the same complainant. Following that investigation, a commission advocate recommended a filing of probable cause, but the matter was later dismissed because the complaint was filed within 30 days of an election in which Daniels was a candidate.

Daniels was first elected to the City Council in 2011, but lost her bid for a second term in the May 2015 election. She then ran for a Florida House seat in 2016, and was re-elected in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.