Stray bullet wounds boy riding in truck on I-95

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 9-year-old child was grazed by a stray bullet while riding in a pickup truck on Interstate 95, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office say's the boy was grazed Sunday while riding with family members on I-95. A helicopter took him to an Orlando hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Deputies say the driver noticed the backseat window was "blown out," saw the boy's injury and pulled over at the next exit. Three other children in the vehicle were not hurt.

Kevin Pollock, the boy's uncle told WKMG what happened after he heard the shots fired.

"I'm riding and you hear this 'pop,' so I’m thinking my tire (busted), until I look in my rear-view mirror and I see my window shattered," Pollock said. "Blood (was coming) out of his head (and) I’m trying to get on and off 9."

The Pollock family was headed to a birthday party at the time of the shooting.

Two people were taken in for questioning. Sheriff's office spokesman Tod Goodyear told the Orlando Sentinel that investigators believe the gunshot was fired from a nearby private property in Rockledge where a group of people were doing target practice. Goodyear says investigators are determining if anyone should be charged.

