Students at Lee High School attend Harvard for conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few local high school students received the opportunity of a lifetime.

EVAC students who attend Lee High School were selected to serve on Harvard's Youth Advisory Board, which is a board of people deciding who gets into the school.

Those students teamed up with advisers at the Ivy League school to talk about ways at-risk students can get into prestigious programs.

A seat at the table is all these high school students wanted. It's exactly what they got when offered the opportunity to serve on Harvard's Youth Advisory Board.

Vincente Waugh, Nicholas Burgess, and Brandon Griggs are all EVAC students at Lee High in Jacksonville.

They were selected to participate in a documentary and podcast for Harvard titled "Why Is It So Hard for Youth Like Me to Get Into Harvard?"

"These Ivy League schools are looking for diversity in their schools, and they want more diversity in their schools, but they don't really know the steps. Meeting us was a step of us finding out what we need to do as students and minorities, and what they need to do to work with us, in a sense," said Waugh.

Courtesy photo.

EVAC is a program for students to turn personal tragedy into positive change. There are at least fifteen African-American men in the group. They've been nationally recognized for their work in the community.

"I think it shows that we are capable of going to these elite Ivy League schools that are usually for the rich kids. We can do it, too," said Griggs.

Despite recognition for what they do, members say going to Harvard was one of the best adventures as they are able to show students who look like them that the Ivy League is attainable.

"We want to set a trend where there's a college-going culture in communities like ours, where students don't normally go to schools like these," said Griggs.

"No matter certain circumstances, keep pushing and it's going to get greater later," said Burgess.

The students' Harvard research will be shared with NPR.

