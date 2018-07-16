Sub-Prime? Amazon website not working as Prime Day begins

Within minutes of launching its annual Prime Day promotion Monday afternoon, Amazon's website is having issues

The giant retailer's online sale, expended to 36-hours this year, began at 3 p.m. By 3:30, the website Down Detector noted that there were some 15,000 reports of issues.

News4Jax visited the website on a desktop computer and the "Shop All Deals" link just rebuilding the itself. Mobile users got the message: "UH-OH. Something went wrong on our end. Please try again.

Amazon had weighed in on what the cause of the issue, but we suspect it is simply swamped with people trying to place orders -- a victim of its own success.

It’s not just you: Amazon’s site crashed just as Prime Day begins https://t.co/4I0O57pwUE — Engadget (@engadget) July 16, 2018

