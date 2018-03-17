Jacksonville players team up for teen suicide prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 56 teams came together to play in the honor of a Bolles School's basketball player who died last year. Patrick Henold killed himself. His friends say they don't know why, but they are talking about the tragedy and hoping to break the silence about suicide in order to save lives.

Teammates of Patrick said he made an impact on their lives and they wanted to hold a basketball competition to honor him and help promote suicide prevention.

The tournament at Bolles is the Inaugural Patrick Heinold 3X3 Basketball Tournament.

Patrick took his own life in February 2017. His teammates are hoping the tournament will help someone else dealing with depression, or thoughts of suicide.

“I just hope everyone realizes the real threat of suicide, like Patrick, no one thought that would happen, so I hope people would realize it's a real thing (and) get more awareness of it” said Bolles basketball player Josiah Johnson. “The thing with Patrick he didn't really talk about it he was quiet sometimes. I hope this shows you can talk to your friends and get help and I hope it helps more people open up to things they are struggling with, said Johnson.

Patrick's parents were at the tournament. His dad said they are happy to see so many show up and remember Patrick.

”I have never met stronger people in my life. They are always giving hugs after the games. I don't think they've missed a game this season. They are just so involved still and it takes so much courage in order to do that, said Julian Crosby, Bolles basketball player.

Proceeds from the basketball tournament will fund local Young Life and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention organizations.



