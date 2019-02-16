Teen killed in fiery crash, 2 others injured, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A fiery crash killed a 17-year-old boy early Saturday morning and injured two other teens according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Naafay Fazli, 18, was driving south on the Southside Connector exit ramp to Regency Square Blvd. at 1:05 a.m. Troopers say Fazli failed to maintain his lane and his Mustang over turned several time before landing on the embankment of the entrance ramp.

Fazli suffered critical injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital. His passenger Jason Ortueta, 16, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Lenny Espinal-Medina, 17, died at the scene. Charges are pending, according to FHP.

Crews have responded to a traffic accident on the Southside Connector at Tredinick parkway with serious injuries and a fatality in a fiery crash. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 16, 2019

