Toys 'R' Us closing all stores for good next week

Toys “R” Us will officially be no more after next week.

The retailer tweeted that all store locations will close for good by next Friday.

Just 9 Days Left to shop at ToysRUs #toyrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/8ZOsUxZ9QV — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 20, 2018

Stores began liquidating their products back in March. Items have been priced down between 50 and 70 percent.

The Toys R Us at the Saint Johns Town Center is still open. It's unclear if it'll close next Friday, or sooner.

