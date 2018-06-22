News

Toys 'R' Us closing all stores for good next week

Closing date set for June 29

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Toys “R” Us will officially be no more after next week. 

The retailer tweeted that all store locations will close for good by next Friday. 

Stores began liquidating their products back in March. Items have been priced down between 50 and 70 percent.

The Toys R Us at the Saint Johns Town Center is still open. It's unclear if it'll close next Friday, or sooner.

