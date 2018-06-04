64-year-old dies after loader flips into water, family says

Ted Deese died after a front-end loader he was operating rolled over.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 64-year-old tractor driver rushed to the hospital after the mechanized loader he was operating flipped into the river Sunday has died, the man's son told News4Jax.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews rushed the man, family has identified as Ted Deese, to a hospital, where he died.

Deese had been trapped inside a Skid Steer loader that flipped into the river on his property along Heckscher Drive.

A nearby business owner said the man, who lives on the property, was moving some large rocks near the water when the Skid Steer he was in flipped over into the St. John's River.

