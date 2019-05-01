Man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends at Macclenny Walmart

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody after a two-state, high-speed chase ended Wednesday afternoon in Baker County, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan said Patrick Quest, of Titusville, Florida, was being sought on a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County, Georgia. That’s where authorities said the Georgia State Patrol tried to pull Quest over for illegal car tint.

It's uncertain what exactly happened, but an FHP source said the man tried to run down a GSP trooper, sparking a chase south on I-75.

FHP joined GSP, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Department of Corrections units in the pursuit, which Bryan said hit speeds over 100 mph. Some officers backed off because of the danger to other drivers.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the suspect eventually got off I-75 in Hamilton County, Florida, got onto U.S. Highway 41, entered Columbia County, got onto Interstate 10, exited in Columbia County and headed east.

The Highway Patrol said Quest continued driving east on I-10 and, for a short time, was driving east in the westbound lanes. Bryan said Quest then got off I-10 at State Road 228 in Macclenny and drove into the Walmart parking lot, where he hit a parked semi.

Bryan said Quest ran from the car and was arrested by the Baker County Sheriff's Office in front of the store.

Quest is facing Florida charges of eluding police, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the County jail and will likely face more charges in Georgia, according to FHP.

Bryan said Quest was the only occupant of the rented car, in which a gun was found inside.

"That vehicle is not his," Bryan said. "It’s a rental."

Bryan said there were reports that there may have been others in a vehicle, but they were not inside it when the chase ended.

At least six law enforcement agencies took part in the pursuit, which lasted almost 100 miles.

