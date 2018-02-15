Undocumented worker who killed former boss sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing his former supervisor in 2016.

The Office of the State Attorney said Ezequiel Soriano Lopez, 26, an illegal immigrant, went to B&L Landscaping on March 9, 2016, pulled a gun and shot his former supervisor, Andrew Little, in the ribs. When the gun malfunctioned on a second attempt at a shot, Lopez began to beat Little in the head with the gun, officials said.

Little died of his injuries.

A person who witnessed the incident said he tried to help Little, but it was too late.

“I was sitting there talking to the other foreman and I heard a gunshot, so I look over at Buck, the owner of the company, and he goes, 'Somebody is firing,'” Chris Dick said.

Officials said Lopez ran to the back of the business to his car, but he was apprehended by police, whom he later confessed to.

Police said the gun Lopez used in the crime was found in the back of his vehicle.

