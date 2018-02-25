USA Curling wins gold: 'The Simpsons' predicted the win 8 years ago

Gold medalists the United States look on during the national anthem in the victory ceremony following the Curling Men's Gold Medal game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "The Simpsons" predicted the future again this time predicting that Team USA would win the gold medal in curling.

Eight years ago on the show's 21st season during an episode titled "Boy Meets Curl," Homer and Marge form a mixed curling team and win the gold over Sweden.

On Saturday, the men's curling team won gold over -- you guessed it; -- Sweden.

The show has predicted future events, such as President Donald Trump winning the election; Disney buying Fox and the FIFA corruption scandal.

You can read the full SI.com article on "The Simpsons" prediction here.

