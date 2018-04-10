VIDEO: Possible tornado spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service is working to find out whether a funnel cloud spotted Tuesday afternoon blowing through downtown Fort Lauderdale was, in fact, a tornado.

Several spotters reported seeing what looked like a tornado or waterspout in Broward County shortly before 4 p.m. and a second sighting about an hour later, according to the Weather Service.

Footage filmed from a high-rise condo building showed menacing clouds moving through downtown Fort Lauderdale about 3:30 p.m.

Weather Service meteorologist Chuck Caracozza told News4Jax the organization was still working to determine whether the funnel clouds qualified as tornadoes. "We're trying to confirm that," he said.

Caracozza acknowledged there were reports of damage near Ft. Lauderdale Airport, where some things had been blown over during Tuesday's storms.

