Warrant: May last time anyone other than Taylor's mother saw girl alive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest warrant is giving insight into what led to charges being filed against the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing from Jacksonville last week and appears to show that it was months since anyone other than Brianna Williams had seen her daughter alive.

Duval County jail records show Brianna Williams, 27, was absentee booked Tuesday on two counts of child neglect and giving false information to investigators in the disappearance of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.

According to the arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by News4Jax, the two child neglect charges are the result of Taylor having been left home at an apartment complex on Southside Boulevard on April 17 and May 21. Investigators said a neighbor witnessed Taylor "alone and wandering the apartment complex on more than one occasion." In one specific instance in April, the neighbor said he asked Taylor what she was doing and she replied, "Looking for my momma," the warrant stated.

Based on the warrant, May 21 appears to be the last time anyone other than Brianna Williams saw Taylor alive. A neighbor at the Southside apartment complex told police he had not seen Taylor since that date.

The warrant also shows April 29 was the last time Taylor attended the day care center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, where Brianna Williams works in the Tactical Operations Center. The warrant stated Taylor had previously attended a kindergarten in Jacksonville, and the last time she was at that facility was April 10.

The false information charge stems from multiple false statements that Brianna Williams provided to law enforcement about her daughter and her daughter's whereabouts, according to the warrant.

Brianna Williams told investigators that she drove to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to pick up Taylor after her daughter had been in the care of Brianna William's mother for the month, the warrant shows. But investigators said they learned that statement was false, as records revealed that the last day Taylor attended the NAS Jacksonville day care facility was April 29.

Additionally, according to the warrant, both maternal and paternal grandparents indicated to investigators that they have not seen Taylor in over a year. Brianna William's mother also denied taking care of Taylor this past year, telling detectives she last saw Taylor in January, the warrant stated.

A first appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, but at 11 a.m., police confirmed Brianna Williams was still in the hospital and would not be making an appearance in court Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, Brianna Williams was flown Tuesday to UF Health hospital in downtown Jacksonville to be treated after either overdosing or ingesting an unknown substance at NAS Jacksonville. An arrest report shows she "attempted suicide" prior to her arrest.

Brianna Williams was reportedly in serious condition at last check.

News4Jax began to learn of Brianna Williams' hospitalization soon after investigators announced Tuesday afternoon that human remains had been found during the search for her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, in a wooded area in western Alabama. Sheriff Williams and Nelson said the remains are believed to be those of Taylor.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is awaiting positive identification of the remains found on County Road 44 off Highway 28 in Marengo County, Alabama, until forensics tests are completed, according to the Demopolis Police Department. It's unknown how long that will take or how long it might take to determine a cause and manner of death.

Brianna Williams was still reporting for duty as of Tuesday morning and remained administratively assigned to the Tactical Operations Centers at NAS Jacksonville as of early Tuesday evening, according to Navy officials.

"The Navy is fully cooperating with civilian authorities as they continue to investigate," reads a statement from the Navy.

No one else is in custody. Sheriff Williams said that while family members have been cooperating, Brianna Williams stopped cooperating the day after she called 911 to report her daughter missing from their Brentwood home. On Monday, the sheriff named Brianna Williams a person of interest in Taylor's disappearance.

The search for Taylor expanded this week, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue Team and JSO homicide and missing persons detectives traveling to the Demopolis area of Alabama, where her mother is from and has friends, and her hometown of Linden. Three sources told News4Jax that authorities pinged Brianna William's phone in Alabama, and that's what led them to search there. The Sheriff's Office would not confirm that information.

Sheriff Williams on Monday asked anyone who saw Taylor and her mother together between Jacksonville and Alabama in the last two weeks to call JSO with that information. The number is 904-630-0500. He said Brianna Williams was believed to have been driving her black 2017 Honda Accord, which has tinted windows and black rims. Sources previously told News4Jax that cadaver dogs had gotten a scent on the car, and it was taken into evidence.

Less than a week before Taylor was reported missing, according to neighbors, her mother moved from a Southside apartment complex to the home in Brentwood. Neighbors said they never saw a child living at the house.

