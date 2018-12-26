Police: Florida woman wields Christmas tree amid domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of pointing a gun at someone and then chasing another person around with a Christmas tree during a pre-holiday domestic disturbance.

The bizarre episode unfolded about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 following repeated arguments between Jacklyn Jordon and another person at an unspecified Jacksonville home, according to a police report.

A witness told investigators the argument escalated when Jordon, 28, grabbed a gun from a vehicle, raised the weapon toward one of the victims and then fired off a shot inside the home.

Once the gun was secured, Jordon picked up a Christmas tree and started chasing a second victim around the home, swatting at him with the tree, the victims told police.

The incident was over by the time police arrived. The arresting officer noted that Jordon resisted efforts to detain her and maintained her innocence, saying she “didn’t do nothing.”

Duval County jail logs show Jordan was booked on charges of aggravated domestic assault, domestic battery, child abuse and resisting an officer. She remains in custody in lieu of $110,000 bail.

