Whoops! Target issues apology for 'Baby Daddy' card

Popular retailer Target has issued an apology following an outcry of frustration on social media, according to a report from WFLA.

Two weeks ago Takeisha Saunders posted a picture of a Father's Day card reading "Baby Daddy" on Facebook.

"You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!," Saunders message read.

The post quickly spread and has been shared by over 100 people.

Target has since responded saying the company did not mean to offend anyone and appreciates the feedback.

