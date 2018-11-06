Westside High teacher caught with cocaine, pot, deputies say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Westside High School teacher is facing drug charges in Columbia County after deputies said they found cocaine and other drugs in his car during a traffic stop last month.

According to his arrest report, Seth Herrick was pulled over Oct. 25 while headed to the Hulaween festival in Suwannee County.

The Columbia County deputy who pulled him over said Herrick was driving erratically and that when he stopped him, Herrick's behavior made him bring his K-9 over for a sniff check.

Herrick admitted to the deputy he had used marijuana and had some in the car that the dog would smell, the deputy said.

After that admission, the deputy searched the car and said he found scales for weighing drugs, a Mason jar with three small clear bags filled with 3.5 grams of cocaine, a medicine bottle with 20 rolled marijuana cigarettes and six rolled marijuana cigars, a yellow bag with 1.9 grams of ecstasy, and other drug paraphernalia.

Herrick was charged with possession of cocaine, controlled substances, over 20 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Westside High parents and guardians were sent a message from the principal informing them of Herrick's arrest and that he had been fired following a review.

"I am disappointed to have to share this news, but we will do our best to ensure that the instructional experience of the students continues to meet our very high standards," Principal Jennifer Raulerson said in the statement. "Affected classes will be staffed with a substitute until a permanent replacement is hired. School leadership will closely monitor and support these classes to ensure students are receiving an exceptional educational experience."

