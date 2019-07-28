Westside shooting, 2 people in custody

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Saturday night on the Westside.

Investigators say people inside two cars parked on Edgefield Drive near Park Street started shooting at each other.

At least one house was hit with bullets but no bystanders were shot. However, one person they believe was involved in the shooting went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Two people at the hospital were taken into custody.

Police are now looking for a Black Dodge SUV... possibly a Durango.

