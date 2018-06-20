Will judge close court to protect gang witnesses in toddler's murder trial?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two 19-year-olds accused in the 2016 shooting death of a Jacksonville toddler are set to go on trial for murder on Monday.

Before the trial begins, a judge must decide Wednesday whether to grant a request from prosecutors to close the court during the testimony of two state witnesses.

Aiden McClendon was 22 months old when he was caught in the crossfire of a gang war while sitting in a car with his family in front of their home.

RELATED: Evidence reveals new details in toddler's killing

Henry Hayes and Kquame Richardson are charged with murder and attempted murder in the Jan. 29, 2016, drive-by shooting that killed Aiden. Hayes was 16 at the time, and Richardson was 17.

Prosecutors said two of the witnesses testifying for the state have been threatened over their testimony, and one was stabbed in prison.

The mother of one of the witnesses was also attacked when her house was shot up by someone, prosecutors said.

To protect those witnesses and their families, prosecutors asked the court to close the proceedings during their testimony, which is expected to focus on gang activity that sparked the shooting.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks. There will be two juries and heavy security.

If convicted, Hayes and Richardson could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.