Woman killed, man shot at Pine Estates Road home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed in Jacksonville's Highlands neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers found two people shot inside a home on East Pines Estates Road at 11:30 p.m. A woman was shot and killed at the home. A man who was shot several times and taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he is in critical condition.

The victims name have not been released. Investigators say several people were inside the house when the shooting happened.

Police are working on getting a search warrant to go inside the home to begin the next phase of the investigation

