Woman killed on basketball court at Julius Guinyard Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at 3:45 Sunday morning on a basketball court at Julius Guinyard Park on Jefferson Street.

Police don't have much information at this time but said the victim is a black woman between the ages of 18 and 40.

No information was released about a possible suspect.

Homicide detectives are working to determine who killed the woman and why.

