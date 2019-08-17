Woman on scooter killed in Clay County hit-and-run

Troopers and Clay County deputies are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman on a scooter Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. This was the second fatal crash in Clay County within 30 minutes.

Troopers said the 45-year-old woman was riding a 50 cc Suzuki west on Sandridge Road at Robbie Lee Road at 2:20 a.m. when she was rear-ended by a small vehicle that left the scene.

The woman was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Troopers said the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Florida Highway Patrol at Star FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

