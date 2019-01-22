Woman shot after performing sex act for $5, Pringles, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot Monday night outside a gas station after she performed a sex act in exchange for $5 and some potato chips, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said they were called to a Shell station on Lem Turner Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday because a person had been shot.

They found a woman, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to a hospital, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The woman told investigators that she agreed to perform a sex act with a man in exchange for $5 and some Pringles potato chips. After the act, she said, the man demanded the $5 back and then shot her in the shoulder and ran off.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives are actively working the case. They did not release a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

