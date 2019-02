LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Actor Kristoff St. John onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Kristoff St. John, a star of the soap opera 'Young and the Restless,' was found dead Sunday, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that friends found his body at his home in San Fernando Valley.

There were no signs of foul play. A TMZ source said alcohol may have played a role.

We will update this article when we receive more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.