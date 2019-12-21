Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Frita, mixed breed



Frita is a female mixed breed dog currently residing at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Frita is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Frita's current caretakers say:

Frita is a friendly pup who loves being surrounded by humans, car rides and treats.

Read more about how to adopt Frita on Petfinder.

Heather, Staffordshire bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Heather is a charming female Staffordshire bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Heather's vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed.

From Heather's current caretaker:

Heather is a cuddler, very affectionate and eager to please. Heather will likely be medium-to-large sized, so a fenced yard would be best.

Apply to adopt Heather today at Petfinder.

Wyatt, dachshund

Wyatt is a male dachshund staying at Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education (DARE).

Wyatt gets along well with other dogs. He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Here's what Wyatt's friends at Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education (DARE) think of him:

Wyatt is a spunky little guy. He is super sweet and loves everyone he meets. He gets along with other dogs, big or small.

Apply to adopt Wyatt today at Petfinder.

Pippy, hound mix

Pippy is a male hound mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

Pippy has already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Notes from Pippy's caretakers:

Pippy is a bundle of energy and is always ready to run and play with his buddies. A fenced yard is preferable unless he can be given plenty of exercise leash walking or as your running buddy.

Apply to adopt Pippy today at Petfinder.

