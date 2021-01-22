Change a Pet’s Life Day: JHS offers unique adoption event in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National “Change a Pet’s Life Day” is Sunday, January 24 and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering a unique adoption opportunity for community members.

This Sunday, Jan. 24, JHS is offering free adoptions in exchange for a bag of pet food for the JHS pet food bank.

The goal of this event is to assist both pets and people in need by finding new homes for the animals at JHS while providing pet food to community pet owners.

“This event is a wonderful way to give back to both pets and people in need,” Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS, said. “We are very excited to see our community show up and make a difference in the lives of many.”

Adoptions are available at the JHS Adoption and Education Center, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., on Sunday, January 24 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All animals adopted from JHS are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

Donations will be accepted in person at the time of adoption. JHS prefers Purina® brand pet food but any brand is accepted. The highest need at this time is cat food.

Donations can be made in person or online at jaxhumane.org/changeapetslife.

For any additional information visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-724-8766.