Mutt Market fundraiser returns to Jacksonville Humane Society this Saturday

Suzy is one of the dogs listed for adoption on the Jacksonville Humane Society website.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you love your furry friends? Are you ready to add some new pawprints to the family?

The Jacksonville Humane Society is hosting its second annual Mutt Market fundraising event, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Adoption and Education entrance in the JHS parking lot at 8464 Beach Blvd.

The Mutt Market will feature a large, outdoor market with retail vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, free adoptions and more.

JHS said it’s the chance to celebrate the love of pets in a fun and safe atmosphere with a unique shopping adventure, while also raising awareness for the JHS mission and finding new, loving homes for pets at JHS.

The event is free, but reservations are preferred for entry. You can bring your dog to the event but furry pals must remain on a leash at all times.

To sign up, go to jaxhumane.org.