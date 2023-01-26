‘Never Stray From Home’ pet adoption event Saturday & Sunday in Regency area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Adoption fees will be waived this weekend during Animal Care & Protective Services’ two-day adoption event at PetSmart on Monument Road.

Families considering a new dog can visit the store at 356 Monument Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“‘Never Stray from Hope’ is the message ACPS seeks to convey each day as it serves citizens with animal control, veterinary services, pet adoptions and more,” said Jennifer Walter, ACPS Division Chief. ”If you live in the Arlington area, this is a great opportunity to find a perfect furry companion!”

Visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets.